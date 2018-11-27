26 November 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Musa Lauds the Presidency

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohammad Ahmed, has commended the efforts being exerted by the Presidency's Secretariat General to improve the performance at all levels.

Musa, who met Monday the Secretary General, Abu-Bakr Awad, said that the Presidency needs to present the best model for the state's institutions, expresseing his confidence on the capability to realize success and the targeted goals.

The secretary of the Presidency has briefed Musa on the performance and the future projects of the Presidency.

Sudan

Bakri Informed On Kordofan's Renaissance Nafeer

The First Vice-President of the Republic, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih was briefed on action plan of the High Ministerial… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.