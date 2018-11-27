Sudan: Musa Lauds the Presidency

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Musa Mohammad Ahmed, has commended the efforts being exerted by the Presidency's Secretariat General to improve the performance at all levels.

Musa, who met Monday the Secretary General, Abu-Bakr Awad, said that the Presidency needs to present the best model for the state's institutions, expresseing his confidence on the capability to realize success and the targeted goals.

The secretary of the Presidency has briefed Musa on the performance and the future projects of the Presidency.