South Africa: Orlando Pirates to Kick Off CAF Campaign in Striking New Jersey

Cape Town — Orlando Pirates make their long-awaited return to continental football when they open their CAF Champions League campaign on the 28 November at Orlando Stadium - and to celebrate, they will be wearing a limited edition adidas jersey that will become the third shirt launched in the 2018/19 season.

As with this season's home and away shirts, the new third jersey recalls iconic shirts from the Club's rich past, with a classic white-on-white colour scheme that features a black and white Orlando Pirates logo.

The Buccaneers are one of only two South African teams and are also the first to lift the CAF Champions League, albeit having last played in the tournament in 2013 following a magical run that ended in defeat in the final.

"This is a special year for us: we're celebrating 80 years of existence, and we're back in the CAF Champions League for the first time in five years. To celebrate a competition which we hold so dear, we have brought back a jersey which resembles the one that set the tone for one of the greatest eras in the club's history," said Tokoloho Moeketsi, Orlando Pirates Brand Activation Manager.

Bob Maphosa, Sports Marketing Manager for adidas SA said, "Orlando Pirates' third kit is a modern take on some of the club's legendary jerseys. It's a great look for a Club that has such a rich history, yet constantly reinventing itself to maintain the highest standards of performance."

Source: Sport24