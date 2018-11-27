Liberia: NPHIL Director General Promises HC Graduates Internship

The Director General of the National Public Health Institute (NPHIL) of Liberia (NPHIL) Tolbert Nyehsuah has promised graduating students, who are pursuing degrees in occupational safety and disaster management at Harbel College, internships at the NPHIL.

Mr. Nyehsuah, speaking at the college's campus in Harbel, Margibi County, over the weekend said the internship will be based on merit (good GPA standing) and is intended to expose the agency to students who could be its future employees.

"I am happy that you have made the decision to pursue courses labeled in our country as being tough in acquiring professional degrees, even though a lot of your friends settle for courses that are not much challenging.

"Acquiring degrees in occupational safety or disaster management or any of the science related courses are the surest ways of living a better life. You took the risk to pursue degrees in areas in which we have few people in our country interested to do; therefore we will supplement your effort with an internship upon graduation. However, to get this internship depends on your GPA, so that means you have to study and score good grades," he said.

Mr. Nyensuah, who is credited by many for his positive role in the fight against the deadly Ebola epidemic, admonished the students to take their lesson seriously, telling them that their success tomorrow will depend on it.

"Liberia needs you, so please do your best. We have shortages of career people in most of the courses you are pursuing like disaster management and occupational safety; therefore the country needs you to fill the gap," Mr. Nyensauh added.

He lauded the tremendous sacrifices made by the president of the College, Dr. Syrulwa Somah in soliciting support for the fight against malaria in Liberia, stressing that it was of no mistake that he was chosen to head the college.

"It was through the hard work of president Somah that I had the first opportunity to travel to the United States," he added.

In brief remarks, Dr. Somah thanked Mr. Nyensuah for the internship opportunity which is expected to have a great impact on the lives of students. "Internships are a proven way to gain relevant knowledge, skills, and experience while establishing important connections in the field," Dr. Somah said.

Harbel College offers Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Construction Management, Safety Energy, Renewable Energy, Information Technology, Climate Change, Geography/Liberian Studies, Environmental Science, Management, Public Administration, Taxation, Economics, Criminal Justice, Agribusiness, Primary, Secondary and Special Education.

