Liberia: 32 Graduate With Advanced Certificates From Ppcc/Cips Program

The Public Procurement and Concessions Commissions (PPCC) yesterday, November 26 graduated its first batch of students, who completed the advanced local level course of the Chartered Institute of Procurement (CIPS) and supply programs in the country.

PPCC head of commissions, James Dorbor Jallah, said the CIPS program is intended to enhance the capacity of procurement officers from the public as part of the agency goal to curtail wastes and abuse of funds.

"Good procurement is the hallmark for good governance, and is the best tools to assist the government in the fights against wastes and abuse of public funds. It is for this reason, we initiated this CIPS programs to professionalize the procurement professions in Liberia.

"The wastes and abuse in the procurement across the country is high, therefore, this professional training program, which was very intensive will help mitigate the problem. The graduates were trained to the ethical system that meets best international standard," Mr. Jallah said.

The CIPS program, according to Mr. Jallah, since its inception in 2015 with funding from UNDP, has benefited more than 400 persons from over 160 public and private entities.

Mr. Jallah added that CIPS program is one part of the agency's procurement professionalization strategy, which entails vertical education in procurement, licensing regime, continue professional development, and procurement professional certification.

"The vertical educational in procurement is an intensive training program that has been transitioned to the University of Liberia, and upgrades full master degree status in the graduate school of business. We have also begun working with other universities to established undergraduates degree for the program in procurement to adopt a national core curriculum," he said.

Jallah said apart from the vertical program, which is currently ongoing, policies are been put in place to roll-out the other ones.

Esther Rojas Garcia, World Bank Acting Country manager, said their work to the localized CIPS program signifies the bank's commitment to improved good governance among procurement professional across the country.

Authors

Robin Dopoe