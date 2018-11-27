Liberia: Omega Cares Breaks Ground for Us$75k Basketball Court in Brewerville

Mr. Charles Ananaba breaks ground for the construction while his wife, Patricia and son, Gajay and Mayor Fahn look on.

The social arm of the Omega Insurance Group Limited, Omega Cares, on Friday, November 23, broke ground for the construction of a basketball court in Brewerville, Montserrado County. The proposed basketball center will be located near the Brewerville City Hall and is expected to be finished in three months, according to Omega. The cost of the project is put at US$140,000.

The groundbreaking ceremony, which coincided with the 11th anniversary of Omega Insurance Group Limited was held on Saturday, Nov. 24.

Madam Patricia R. Ananaba, outgoing vice president for administration and head of Human Resources at the Omega Insurance Group Limited, said when the court is completed, it will provide enormous opportunities for young people in the area and attract tournaments, including volleyball and other sporting events.

According to her, "to whom much is given, much is expected." Therefore, "we want to break ground today to establish a closed gymnasium for basketball and it will provide playing time and protect our children, keep them off the street and they can have a life of playing and enjoying sports. Once their minds are occupied, they will not get into trouble."

Mrs. Ananaba, who now heads Omega Cares, believes that the children who are the future need guidance, and they do not only need to be educated in the classroom. "I am a former teacher," she said. "But, I also believe that there is a time to work, and time to play, but how many facilities do we have in our community to help our children improve their skills in sports?

"So," she continued, "my husband and I decided to create Omega Cares, which will expand our range of people we can help, not only in Monrovia but across Liberia. Omega Cares will handle all Omega Insurance Group's Corporate Social Responsibility," she noted.

She said at Omega Cares, their goal is to make the difference in the lives of young people. "We will put smiles on faces, enhance lives, create a better community and a better future for generations to come. Through Omega Cares, we will give, teach, learn, and grow."

Therefore, Omega Cares Incorporated will be the arm that will provide charity work, not only in Brewerville but in Monrovia and its environs and we thought that we can start this project here in Brewerville because it is where we live.

"We've been here since 1988 and we want to continue to do what we are doing and we believe that education is the solid rock that will help our country develop, improve the lives of other well-meaning people in the country," she said.

Buttressing his wife's statement, Mr. Charles L. Ananaba said to fully equip the facility, they have ordered a 40-foot container that is due in the next two weeks, which will be bringing all the equipment including the backboard, rims, poles, among others.

Bedell Fahn, Brewerville City Mayor, extended gratitude to the Ananaba family and Omega Cares for the initiative to give back to Brewerville. Mayor Fahn used the occasion to encourage residents of Brewerville, who are in the Diaspora to come back and develop their community by emulating a good example of this family.

