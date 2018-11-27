Liberia: CDC Acknowledges Defeat in District 13 By-Elections

Emmanuel Mulbah Johnson, National Secretary General of the National Youth League CDC addresses journalists in Monrovia

The National Youth League of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) has conceded defeat in the just ended Montserrado District #13 By-Elections in which Mr. Edward P. Flomo emerged victorious.

A press release issued on November 22, said the CDC Youth League saw the elections as a victory for Liberia's emerging democracy and wished to commend all its patricians and the people of Electoral District #13 for exercising their democratic franchise by electing their choice.

The National Secretary General of the National Youth League, Emmanuel Mulbah Johnson, said available data in the party's possession speak to the will of the people of electoral district #13, which according to him is respected. "We are ecstatic to commend them for exercising their constitutional rights in electing competitive democracy in the country, a feat that couldn't be achieved by the erstwhile."

He said that over the years the Coalition for Democratic Change as a stronghold for pluralistic democracy in Liberia has continued to protect the idea of a free society where the decision of the people is not tampered with.

"We thank our president for his blissful and determined leadership over the years, our party owes him an enormous debt of gratitude for ever believing in his party, we appreciate his continued commitment even when we were being branded negatively by the opposition," he said.

The SG described the democracy that has been exhibited since the inception of the CDC led government as unprecedented and said it is a testimony of the commitment of CDCians to see Liberia flourish. "As we envisage becoming an example of free democracy in Africa, we are optimistic that the people's will be respected and cherished," he said.

Notwithstanding, the National Youth League frowned on what it termed as diabolical and unproven claim attributed to MCC Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee by Hon. Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence that he had "machetes and brutalized citizens," during the November 17 campaign scuffle in New Georgia.

The Youth League, however, called on the authority of the Liberia National Police to investigate Hon. Nyonblee Karngar Lawrence for "the unfounded and baseless allegation" against the youth chairman. "This action of Madam Lawrence and defeated Unity Party Candidate Cornelia Kruah- Togba has the proclivity to undermine our democracy and create chaos."

