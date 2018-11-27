South Africa: Catamaran Capsizes in Cape Town Harbour

Photo: National Sea Rescue Institute

NSRI rescue team at the scene of the capsized catamaran.

A chartered catamaran has capsized while on its way back to the Cape Town harbour, it emerged on Monday evening.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon confirmed the incident and said everyone on board was safe.

More information would be provided in a press release at a later stage.

A rescue team was seen in photos conducting an operation, with two officers floating in the water next to the catamaran.

The catamaran operates daily trips and sunset cruises for visitors to the V&A Waterfront precinct.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24