Kenya: KHU Upholds Wazalendo's 16-2 Thrashing By Police

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) has declared that the results from the controversial men's hockey premier league match where champions Kenya Police hammered Wazalendo 16-2 will stand.

KHU chairman Nahashon Randiek indicated that the results are valid until the union's executive convenes to make a final decision upon the conclusion of investigations. He said the verdict will be delivered before the league ends in two weeks' time.

Randiek explained that what they are investigation is whether there was possibility of match-fixing during the November 3 tie played at City Park.

"The game had no problem since nobody has written to challenge the outcome or the score," said Randiek. "However, what we are investigating is the integrity of the game and whether the game of hockey was brought to disrepute."

The move by KHU now means that defending champions Kenya Police have now taken of the men's hockey Premier League lead with 57 points, three better than arch-rivals Butali Sugar Warriors.

Wazalendo, as a protest against what they deemed to be biased officiating by one of the umpires, allowed Kenya Police to score goals at will in the last 10 minutes and eventually lost 16-2 in the ill-tempered duel.

Both Police and Butali have two matches to go including their much awaited season ending clash on December 8 .

Police face Nakuru in a rescheduled match on Sunday at 11am in Nakuru. The match was not played on November 10 due to lack of umpires. Butali take on Strathmore on Sunday before their epic clash with Police.

Victory for both Police and Butali will see the contest go down to the wire where Butali will be required to beat Police and let the goal difference decide who wins the league. Despite the huge score in the controversial match, Butali still have better goal difference than Police. They have scored 70 gaols and conceded 13, while Police have sounded the board 67 times and let in 19 goals.

In case Police hammer Nakuru away, they will only need a draw against Butali to retain the title for their fourth cup success.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Simba must beat United States International University (USIU) tomorrow in their mid-week clash to avoid relegation. It's the last league match for both teams.

Nairobi Simba lost 1-0 to Kenya Police on Sunday top drop one place to eighth with 23 points. USIU are placed seventh with 24 points after stunning Green Sharks 1-0 on Sunday.

Nairobi Simba, Park Road Badgers, Nakuru, Kenya College of Accountancy University and Western Jaguars are all battling relegation.

Three teams will be axed from the Premier League with only one team earning promotion to the top flight league from the Super League next season.

Badgers, who have one match to go, are placed ninth and one place above the relegation cut with 22 points. They are followed by Nakuru, who have 20 points with two matches to go and KCAU, who have 10 and Jaguars 18.

Nakuru and Jaguars have two matches to go while KCAU have one match.