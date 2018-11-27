Liberia: For Shooting Afl Soldier - 2 EPs Officers Dismissed, 4 Suspended

For allegedly shooting a soldier of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex on Sunday, November 18, the Chief of Operations of the Executive Protective Service (EPS) and Special Agent Abu Thompson has been dismissed for their role shooting incident, the National Security Council said in a statement of Friday, November 23, 2018.

The decision, according to the statement, was recommended by authorities at the Ministry of Justice after completing its investigations into the manner, and submitted the findings to President George Weah, who approved the recommendations.

A press release signed by National Security Advisor to the President, Jefferson S. Kanmoh, said President Weah has approved the suspension of Special Agent Michael Wogbeh, charged for reckless driving, and forwarded him for prosecution.

The president also approved the recommendation that four Special Agents, including Owen Dorgar, Varney Massaquoi, Obidiah Topoe, and Ben Dawoyea should also be suspended for one month after which, they would be sent for retraining in VIP (Very Important Persons) protection and firearm management.

The release said that the government has agreed to underwrite the medical expenses of the victims in the shooting incident.

Electricity a national security emergency

In a related development, the agency said the provision of electricity to homes and the general public is national security emergency. As as such, it must be treated with the utmost sense of urgency.

Accordingly, the agency on Thursday, November 22, declared that the management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) and its partners must take advantage of the relevant provisions of the Public Procurement and Concession Commission law dealing with national security matters by single sourcing all electricity procurement processes.

It can be recalled that on November 18, a soldier of the AFL was shot by an EPS officer at the SKD Complex, but the victim was sent to hospital and treated of his bullet wounds.

