Liberia: Naymote - 4 Out of 85 President Weah's Promises Completed So Far

NAYMOTE Executive Director Eddie Jarwolo displays a copy of the second report on GOL performance

The National Youth Movement for Transparent Elections (NAYMOTE) Partners for Democratic Development, Liberia's premier democratic advancement institution, has released a 270-day report on its President's Meter Project.

The report presents the findings of promises tracked, documented, monitored and rated against progress made by President George M. Weah and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) from January 22 to October 31, 2018.

The President's Meter Project is an independent monitoring tool that enables Liberians and civil society actors to evaluate the implementation of the campaign and post-campaign promises made by President Weah. The report focuses on promises contained in the CDC Manifesto as well as promises made since President Weah was formally inaugurated into office on January 22.

At a news conference in Monrovia, NAYMOTE Executive Director Eddie Jarwolo said the overarching objectives of the President Meter Project is to promote democratic accountability, improve government's performance, strengthen public service delivery, counter misinformation, educate citizens on what the government is doing, and create a line of communication between the governed and the government.

According to Mr. Jarwolo, the President's Meter Project has over the past tracked, documented, monitored and rated 85 promises from the CDC Manifesto 2017 and 20 promises from campaign speeches, policy statements, and presidential directives.

"Of these 85 promises, 10 were focused on education, 8 dealt with health, 12 focused on the economy, 7 highlighted agriculture and forestry, 12 dealt with infrastructural development, 1 highlighted transportation, 5 on justice and human rights, while 4 on youth reorientation and empowerment, 3 on security and national defense, 5 on foreign policy and diplomatic relations, 4 on decentralization of institutions and systems, 3 on gender equality, 5 on senior citizens and physically challenged, 2 on reconciliation and 4 on accountability."

According to him, of all of these promises, 4 have been rated as completed, which include Payment of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees for all students who sat the WAEC Exams in 2017 across the country, Renovation of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital, ensure the passage of the Land Rights Act and the reduction of salaries for public officials under the Executive Branch of Government.

The report, he said, has further captured the remaining 81 promises, 28 of which are rated as ongoing, while 38 are yet to begin and 15 as not rated.

The NAYMOTE report further said that the report has rated 28 promises as ongoing. He however described such number as significant. "It is important to state that some of the 28 ongoing promises were initiatives undertaken by the government of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. These included the deployment of a peacekeeping mission to Mali, while the number of soldiers (AFL) has been increased under the current administration."

Advocating against Gender-Based Violence and the Promotion of Girls' Rights was amplified under the former administration, while the current government has made commitments and demonstrated efforts toward the promotion of girls' rights.

Strengthening emergency preparedness and response mechanism and institution to prevent diseases as well as improve childhood preventable disease vaccination coverage were initiated under the previous government; but the current government has demonstrated efforts to sustain these gains and is currently instituting measures to strengthen emergency preparedness and childhood vaccination across the country.

The renovation of the JFK Memorial Hospital started as far back as 2016 under President Sirleaf, and substantial work was done when the transition took place. President Weah has augmented the efforts of former President Sirleaf and additional work was done, and the hospital was formally launched a few months after taking office.

