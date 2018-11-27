Kenya: Gor Mahia Set to Unveil New Coach Next Week

Gor Mahia will have a new coach before the Caf Champions League preliminary round return leg against Malawi's Nyasa Big Bullets slated for December 5, club chairman Ambrose Rachier has confirmed.

The Gor Mahia coaching job fell vacant following Dylan Kerr's resignation on November 15. Kerr has since joined South African Premier Soccer League side Black Leopards in a similar capacity.

As Kerr settles at his new station, the search for his replacement continues at K'Ogalo who are hell-bent on getting a foreigner to lead the club in the upcoming season alongside assistant coach Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno.

"It's not that we underestimate Zico's ability. He is a good coach who has even managed the national team but we feel we need to beef up our bench with a foreign coach," Rachier told Nation Sport.

Rayon Sports coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves do Carmo simply known as Robertinho had emerged as front runner for the job but Rachier revealed that talks have broken down with the Brazilian who has been offered a better deal at the Rwandese club.

"He has really reaped from being linked with us because Rayon have offered him a new deal where they have doubled his salary. It's something we could not match," began Rachier before outlining the key factors being considered in the vetting process.

"We are looking out for three things; Language, African experience and affordability. We want someone who has worked in Africa before and done well because we are targeting a good run in the Champions League. He should also be affordable and be able to communicate in English," added the renowned lawyer.

Despite having over 50 coaches interested in the job, Rachier is confident of getting a good fit for Gor Mahia in the next seven days.

"We don't have a lot of time left because we are operating on a tight schedule. We have a team of experts going through the CVs and they will come up with a shortlist of three latest Tuesday. From there the Executive Committee will meet to decide on the new coach based on the advice we get from the experts.

"Tentatively, the new coach will be in charge in Malawi (for the second leg against Nyasa Big Bullets) and our first league match (against Bandari on December 8)," assured Rachier.

Zlatko Krmpotic - the latter formerly at TP Mazembe of DR Congo and Zesco United of Zambia, former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia and Portuguese Rui Nascimento are some of the big names who have submitted their applications.