Ethiopia: Int'l Construction Workshop Discusses Trends in Industry

Addis Ababa — An international workshop which discussed trends in construction industry was held here today.

Professionals and practitioners from UK, South Africa and Ethiopia attended the workshop organized to share knowledge and experiences in the construction industry.

Opening the workshop, Ethiopian Construction Technology and Management Professionals Association Chairman Moges Tibebu said the construction industry in Ethiopia is the second leading sector, next to agriculture, in creating jobs for citizens.

Professor George Ofori of South Bank University, UK, presented a study on developing construction industries in developing countries to enhance performance: the case of Ethiopia.

According to him, material, human resource, technology, and technology development as well as developing institutional capacity of the industry are basic components that enhance the construction industry of Ethiopia and other developing countries.

"Challenges such as quality related problems, and time and cost overruns, shortage of competent, registered, and certified human resources, and lack of effective project management are what the Ethiopian construction industry is facing," Ofori elaborated.

He recommended that Ethiopia establish a dedicated statutory organization to manage the continuous development of the nation's construction industry as that of Tanzania and Singapore.

Urban Development and Construction State Minister Kalid Abdulrahman said on his part the ministry is working to create internationally competent construction industry.