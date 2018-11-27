Ethiopia: Tackling Contraband Requires Integrated System, Says Revenues Minister

Dire Dawa — Tax evasion and contraband have hampered the growth of trade and legal competition, according to Ministry of Revenues.

A consultative forum on the impacts of contraband is underway in Dire Dawa.

Opening the forum, Revenues Minister Adanech Abebie said integrated system is crucial in tackling contraband that has been contributing to the slowdown of the country's economic growth.

Besides, contraband "is not only preventing the collection of billions of birr that could have been used for development but also impacting domestic and foreign trade and investment," the minster noted.

Adanech pointed out that the country's foreign currency has also been dwindling due to tax evasion and contraband.

Furthermore, the minister stated that in addition to its economic impact contraband has endangered peace and security that led to the death and displacement of many.

"An integrated system is needed to prevent and control contraband which is impeding the country's growth and peace," she stressed.

Stakeholders from neighboring eastern regional states are taking part in the consultative forum.