Ethiopia: U.S. Assistant Secretary Nagy to Pay Working Visit to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Tibor Nagy is expected to arrive here on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 for a working visit according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussion with the US official will focus on bilateral political and economic issues, peace on the Horn and other regional and international issues.

A statement issued by the US department state said the visit of Assistant Secretary of African Affairs Nagy is part of US efforts in promoting stronger trade and commercial ties.