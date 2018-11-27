Ethiopia: Afar Nat'l Democratic Party to Bring to the Fore Youthful Leadership

Addis Ababa — The Afar National Democratic Party (ANDP) announced that it will elect youth leaders that are competent enough to further accelerate the ongoing national reform program in the region during its upcoming organizational congress and conference.

The party will also honorably discharge senior leaders who have served the organization for a long period.

The party that had been deliberating on the problems in the region here in Addis Ababa, held discussion today with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Identified problems and solutions during the evaluation were presented to the PM, who is also Chairman of the Ethiopian People's Front.

Coordinator for EPRDF Political Parties, partner organizations and civil associations with the rank of minister, Fekadu Tesemma told ENA that the party has concluded that the regional government and the senior leaders are in utter failure of leadership.

Besides, the leadership was engaged in serious power struggle and collaboration in pursuing personal interests and benefits through networks instead of cooperating to seek solutions by holding consultations among themselves, the coordinator said.

The evaluation also revealed that fraudulent acts related to salt mines and other minerals were vivid.

In addition, violations of human rights have been witnessed in the region.

The participants of the meeting have subsequently have agreed on the expediency of urgent leadership changes to resolve the impending crisis that stunted the development and progress of the region.

President of the region, Hajj Seyoum Awol said the leadership that has served the region for long time, including him, will be replaced by young leaders. He promised to happily relinquish his power to the next generation.

Hajj Seyoum revealed that of party conference will be held on December 3, 2018 when resolutions in consonance with the interests of the public are expected to be passed to effect ensure major changes in the region.

The president appealed to the public in the region to patiently wait for the upcoming changes.

Prime Minister Abiy recommended that the party engage in a process that brings the interest of the public to the centre and shun individualism and group interests.

He pledged that the federal government will provide the region with all the necessary support they may need.