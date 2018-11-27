Ethiopia: Tigray People, Govt Support Measures Against Human Rights Violation, Corruption - Deputy Chief Administrator

Addis Ababa — It is in the desire of the people of Tigray and government that the detention of corrupt individuals and human rights violators continues, Tigray Regional State Deputy Chief Administrator Debretsion Gebremichael said.

The detention should, however, be with due respect to supremacy of the law, he added.

In a press briefing he gave today, Debretsion said the people of Tigray, along with other partners, have paid huge sacrifice to ensure the supremacy of law.

Noting that the absence of rule of law could cause violence, he stated that the people of Tigray and the regional government have firm stand for the supremacy of the rule.

"The stand of the people of Tigray and the government is resolute," Debretsion underscored.

The measured the federal government has been taking against alleged corrupt official in Metals and Engineering Corporation (METEC) and violators of human rights in the National Intelligence and Security Service should be extended to other institutions as well, according the deputy chief administrator.

The measure should not be restricted to one or two, but cover many federal organizations and regions. All should be held responsible, but it should address many federal and regional institutions, Debretsion pointed out.

Those activities to arrest criminals should not be used for political or other gains, he stated, adding that everyone suspected of the crimes should be held accountable.

Everything must also be based on evidence and the punishment must teach others, according to Debretsion.

Trying suspects on the media by describing them as criminals makes the efforts of courts and the police to discover the truth and ensure the supremacy of rule of law futile.