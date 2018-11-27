Ethiopia: Suspects of Alleged Human Right Abuses, Corruptions Appear in Court

A total of 73 officials and employees from the Federal and Addis Abeba police commissions; Prison Administration, state-owned Metals & Engineering Corporation (MetEC) and National Intelligence & Security Service, appeared before the court last week.

The suspects appeared before the court suspected of alleged high-profile corruption and human right abuses.

Out of the total suspects, 41 were arrested for human rights abuse allegations, while the remaining were suspected of alleged involvement in corruption.

Yared Zerihun, former deputy chief of National Intelligence & Security Service; Kinfe Dagnew (Maj. Gen.), former head of MetEC; and Tena Qurunde, (B. Gen), deputy director of MetEC are among the suspects, who appeared before the court.

The Police started the arrest of the suspects last weekend. Hours before the first batch of suspects appeared before the court, Berhanu Tsgaye, attorney general, gave a press conference on the ongoing arrest of individuals suspected of corruption and human rights abuses.