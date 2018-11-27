South Africa: Politics of Lawfare, 2018 - Legal Challenges Mount in Unsettled and Insecure Times

analysis

The use of the courts for political ends has a long and fairly sorry history in post-apartheid South Africa. Perhaps too often we see the political players using a rules-based system to achieve an essentially political goal. At the same time, many of those who have won court victories have been able to say, with much justification, that those victories have proven that opponents have behaved illegally.

Now, two cases have been instituted that suggest the tension between politics and the law is about to be tested again. One is the case brought by Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan against EFF leader Julius Malema. The second involves AfriForum and Parliament, over land. Both of these cases could show how the courts have to step in when politics fails. But they may also reveal that the legal process is not a proper substitute for a proper, and legitimate, political process.

Given the strategists involved in the ANC nowadays, it is entirely possible that...