17 November 2018

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Trade Ministry Adjusts Fuel Price

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ministry of Trade & Industry revealed a new tariff on fuel for the first time in one and a half years.

The international oil market has pushed the price adjustment, according to the statement from the Ministry.

The average percentage of the price increase is around 8.15pc and has been made effective November 13, 2018.

Following the adjustment, the gasoline price has been adjusted to 19.69 Br per litre. Kerosene will be sold for 17.78 Br a litre, and jet oil posted a 1.36 Br increase from 25.7 Br.

The country is in the process of buying fuel for the coming year. Ethiopia imports 3.8 million tonnes of oil annually for a price tag recently above three billion dollars.

Ethiopia

Now the Onus Is On Eritrea to Reform

This month's United Nations Security Council decision to lift sanctions on Eritrea is the clearest signal yet of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.