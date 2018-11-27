Ethiopia: Debub Unveils New Premium Branch

Debub Global Bank, one of the youngest financial institutions in the country, become the third bank to open a premium branch.

Located near Medhanialem Church in Bole District, the bank's premium branch takes up 170Sqm inside the first floor of the Abyssinia Building. Debub invested 2.1 million Br to install the interior design work that hosts a conference hall, lobby and waiting room for clients.

Unlike other branches of the Bank, the premium facility has no teller windows and allows clients to interact with customer service officers without barriers in between.

"We are eager to serve our customers with qualified and excellent service," Nuredin Awol, board chairman of the Bank, told Fortune. "We'll open more premium branch offices in the near future."

The opening ceremony was held last Thursday, November 15, 2018, attended by Nuredin; Adissu Habba, president of the Bank; and members of the executive management team and invited clients.

"We dedicated the branch for our existing and new corporate clients," said Addisu.

The premium branch is open to serve all clients that have accounts with Debub and is not restricted to corporate clients. But it is to corporate clients that free accommodations, such as access to the conference room, internet, telephone and fax will be available free of charge.

"Corporate clients will have a dedicated officer who will be responsible for handling their transactions," said Ermias Teshome, director of Marketing & Resource Mobilisation at Debub. "These clients will also be able to conduct transactions from their offices as the relationship officers will provide door-to-door service with the bank."

Debub, established in August 2012 with a paid-up capital of 138.9 million Br and over 5,481 shareholders, is not the first bank to open a premium branch. Dashen and Abyssinia bank are pioneers of the service with Abyssinia holds three branches under its cap.

With a current paid-up capital of 600 million Br, Debub currently has 43 branches, assets of three billion Birr and over 100,000 customers.

For Alemseged Assefa, former vice governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia, such initiatives by banks are commendable.

"This kind of treatment of clients will have a positive impact on longterm relationships between clients and the banks," he said. "But the Bank should also look into improving services for small and medium account holders."