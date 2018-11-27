Morocco: HM the King Sends Solidarity Message to Tunisian Pres. Over Downtown Terrorist Attack

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of solidarity and compassion to president of the Tunisian Republic Béji Caïd Essebsi, following the terrorist attack that targeted Monday downtown the capital of Tunis, injuring several victims.

In this message, the sovereign expressed, on his behalf and that of the Moroccan people, his firm condemnation of this criminal act and his full solidarity with the sister nation of Tunisia in its fight against the despicable plague of terrorism, voicing his support for the Tunisian initiatives meant to preserve the country's security and stability.

HM the King asked the Almighty to keep Tunisia and its brotherly people from harm's ways.