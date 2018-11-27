31 October 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia's Foreign Reserves Up to 83 Days of Import

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's foreign reserves edged up to 83 days of imports compared to 73 days on October 30, a source of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) told TAP.

The official indicated that this rise is due to a €500 million-loan obtained by Tunisia after entering the international financial market.

Tunisia had managed to raise €500 million on October 24, on the occasion of a road show conducted by Finance Minister Ridha Chalghoum and BCT Governor Marouane Abassi in key international financial markets.

