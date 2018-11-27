Kenya's Justus Madoya Shines in Rwanda Open

Kenya's Justus Madoya finished second behind home player Ernest Ndayisenga in this year's Rwanda Open Golf Championship which ended on Sunday at Kigali Golf Club course.

Madoya, from Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha, started with a 76 in the first round, though he managed to improve in the last three rounds by firing 66, 68 and a final round 67 to finish on seven under par 277.

The new champion Ndayisenga posted 69 in the closing round, having fired 69, 70 and a low 65 in the early rounds, to claim the title with an impressive total of 11 under par 273, to take the overall prize of Sh180,000 while Madoya pocketed Sh150,000.

Finishing in third place just a shot behind Madoya, was another Kenyan pro Kopan Timbe who carded six under par total of 278 made up of 74, 69, 67 and 68 in the final round.

Only four Kenyan pros travelled to Rwanda with last year's winner Dismas Indiza deciding to go for the Malawi Open. The other Kenyan pros were Sullivan Muthugia and Joseph Karanja who posted 284 and 286 respectively in the event which attracted pros mainly from Uganda and hosts Rwanda.

Meanwhile with the prize money expected to be increased from USD50,000 to USD200,000, next year's Malawi Open is set to attract more golfers to Lilongwe Golf Club.

Speaking at this year's prize giving ceremony, the president of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of Malawi Pat Shycal said the inaugural event was a "huge success." He attributed the success of Malawi Open, dubbed "Warm Heart Pros Tour", to support from sponsors.

Malawi Open attracted pros from Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Swaziland, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Portugal. It was sponsored by Toyota Malawi, Airtel, TNM Malawi, and Umodzi Park.

"This is the biggest gathering of professional golfers in Malawi and it's a dream come true for Malawi PGA. Next year, thanks to our sponsors, the event will be bigger with the prize money going up to USD200,000," he said.

Zimbabwe's Trinosa Muradzikwa won the Open followed by Kenya's Indiza. A total of 65 golfers including amateurs participated in the Open with Kenya being represented by 10 players.

Back home, a Royal Nairobi lady golfer Michelle Muhanda carded an impressive 40 points, to win the I&M Bank Corporate golf tournament played at Sigona Golf Club at the weekend.

She beat home player Kiran D. Shah on countback. Shah, emerged the men's winner ahead of Sigona captain Arvo Ladha.

Another Sigona Golf member Cyllus Onyango came in fourth with 39 points. Vet Lab's Rachel Ndei took home the ladies top prize with 36 points, a point better than Liz Mbuthia. Archana Sangar finished third with 35 points as well.

Vet Lab's lady golfer Frankie Gichuru won the ladies longest drive while the men's winner was James Kamenchu of Railway.

At the par 70 Nyanza Golf Club course in Kisumu, Wycliffe Nyambogo carded 17 points in the first nine and 20 at the back nine for a total of 37 points to win the Diwali golf tournament. Maurice Oduor finished second, three points off Nyambogo.

Geoffrey Obuon finished third with 34 points ahead of B.V Patel and fifth placed Paul Otieno. Amrish Patel and Fred Otieno won the nines with 19 and 20 points respectively while Jiten Pabari emerging the best guest with 33 points.

At Nyeri Golf Club, handicap 13 John Mungai beat Mwangi Gathu and Paul Maingi on countback with 39 points, to claim the top prize in the KGU Mt. Kenya Representative golf tournament.

Mary Wanjiku posted 39 points to emerge the winner in ladies category seven points better than Wambui Kimathi.

In the guest category, Gabriel Gathitu carded 31 points to claim the first prize. Arthur Kamau and Joel Githanda won the nines on 22 points each, with Peter Gichohi emerging the best caddie after firing 29 points, same as Bernice Wanjiru who took home the ladies first prize.