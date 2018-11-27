Tunisia: Caid Essebsi Invited to Attend International Conference On Libya in Palermo

Tunis/Tunisia — President Béji Caid Essebsi Friday received in Carthage Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte who is paying a working visit to Tunisia.

Conte extended an invitation to the President of the Republic to attend an international conference on Libya, due on November 12-13 in Palermo, while commending the role played by Tunisia in finding a settlement to the Libyan crisis.

Conte was quoted as saying in a Presidency press that his visit to Tunisia, the first to a Maghreb country, "will reinforce historical friendship ties between Tunisia and Italy."

Italy is willing to boost the privileged bilateral relations to serve the common interests of both countries and meet the challenges facing the Mediterranean, he further said.

The Italian Premier also hailed "the nascent Tunisian democratic experience and steps made in setting up institutions and respecting human rights."

He expressed, in this respect, his country's readiness to stand by Tunisia in its efforts to promote its economy and achieve development, the ultimate purpose being to continue playing its key role in ensuring security and stability in the region.

Tunisia and Italy seek to continue their close cooperation in order to tackle illegal migration and counter terrorism and extremism.

They are closely collaborating to identify ways to stamp out these scourges that threaten the stability and security of both countries and the common Mediterranean area, he pointed out.

For his part, Caid Essebsi laid emphasis on the privileged partnership and friendship ties binding the two countries. Tunisia is keen to diversify fields of cooperation and take it to the next level, he said.

The Head of the State also stressed the importance of stepping up coordination and cooperation to address challenges to security, stability and development in the Mediterranean.

Achieving stability in Libya is a key factor of security and stability in North Africa and the Mediterranean, he said. Tunisia "will spare no effort to help Libyan stakeholders continue dialogue and provide conditions conducive to a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement that ensures Libya's unity and stability."

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui.