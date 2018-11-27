3 November 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Marzouki in Gafsa - Revolution Has Not Overcome System of Corruption

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tunis/Tunisia — President of Al Irada movement Moncef Marzouki said Saturday that the revolution has not overcome the system of corruption prevailing in political and economic life. In a speech to supporters of the party in Gafsa, the former President of the Republic insisted on the "moralisation" of the political scene that he considers as a priority.

The fight is not over, he went on saying, stressing that his party will do everything in its power to raise the level of political debate that he believes has experienced unprecedented degradation.

He insisted on law, education and media as conditions to restore a "decent policy".

For the president of Al Irada, the problem today in Tunisia is the absence of the rule of law and institutions, which requires the establishment of "very firm" laws to moralise political life through the due financing of political parties and media, the ban on partisan tourism and the prosecution of the corrupt.

Tunisia

Saudi Prince's Visit a 'Flagrant Violation' of Revolution - Protesters

Crowds protesting a planned visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) have gathered in the capital's main… Read more »

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.