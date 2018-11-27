Tunisia: Dutch FM Expected Thursday in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok is expected Thursday in Tunis for an official visit, at the invitation of his Tunisian counterpart Khemaies Jhinaoui.

A memorandum of understanding on the establishment of periodic political consultations at the level of the two countries' foreign ministries will be inked on the occasion, according to a Foreign Ministry press release Wednesday.

The visit of the Dutch official reaffirms the mutual will to foster co-operation relations binding the two countries at the bilateral and multilateral levels as well as within the framework of the European Union (EU), the same source indicated.

The visit will also offer the occasion to identify ways to boost partnership relations in priority sectors such as the economy, agriculture, trade, transport and security and to consult on regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Libya, the same source reads.

Blok will hold talks with senior Tunisian officials, followed by a working session with his counterpart Kemaies Jhinaoui to examine the development of bilateral co-operation relations and ways to strengthen them.

The Dutch Minister's visit to Tunisia is part of a set of bilateral meetings which, since 2016, have brought together senior Tunisian and Dutch officials.

In December 2016, the Dutch Prime Minister paid a visit to Tunisia followed by the Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and International Co-operation.

In March 2018, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed visited The Hague.