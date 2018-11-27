Kenya: Nyasa Big Bullets Trains at Ruaraka Ahead of Gor Clash

Malawi giants Nyasa Big Bullets held their training session at Ruaraka Sports Club ahead of their Wednesday Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg match against Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

The Malawians had to do with Tusker FC's home ground due to unavailability of grounds with sufficient floodlights. "We wanted to train at night but there was no pitch with floodlights. We hope to have our last session tomorrow at night and see how we adjust," Nyasa's head coach Kalisto Pasuwa spoke to Nation Sport.

The tactician was hopeful of a positive result in Nairobi that will give them an advantage ahead of the reverse fixture set for Kamuzu Stadium in Blantye on December 5.

The 13-time Malawi Super League side sits atop of their domestic league with 61 points with four matches to go. Pasua feels that this will give them an edge over K'Ogallo whose preparations has been marred with off pitch issues.

"The fact that we have been active can be good thing to us but again there are lots of tired legs in the squad. We just want the boys to have the right mentality and see what happens on Wednesday night," he added.

The clash, set for Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, kicks off at 7pm.