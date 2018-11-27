27 November 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Unicef Expends $90 Million in Six States, Chides Gombe for Non-Payment of Counterpart Funds

The Chief Field Officer, UNICEF Nigeria, Bauchi Field Office, Mr. Bhanu Pathak has commended the six States under its field office for their contribution towards the implementation of its programmes worth $90million in 2018.

Mr. Bhanu however said that despite the successes achieved especially in Jigawa State, UNICEF still face some challenges as regards counterpart funding from the Gombe State Government. Other States the Bauchi Field Office work in are Bauchi, Plateau, Adamawa and Taraba States.

He stated this during the opening ceremony of the 2018 End of Year Review and 2019 Planning Meeting for States supported by the Bauchi Field Office held at Emerald Hotel Gombe.

According to Mr. Bhanu, the support and programmes executed in the states were all aimed at improving the living standard of Children are in the areas of water and sanitation, education, health and nutrition using Government ministries, departments and agencies (MDA's).

On the challenges faced in Gombe State, Mr. Bhanu said, "You can see that we are not up to the satisfactory level, however, we have received good counterpart funding in Jigawa, in Gombe there are issues, we are still trying our best but we are struggling with counterpart funding".

He said UNICEF has within the period under review achieved 95 percent of its mandate in the six states with the support and cooperation of states governments and there implementing Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

