Nigeria: Yellow Fever - 9 Persons Test Positive in Edo - Govt

The Federal Government has said that nine persons have tested positive for Yellow Fever following a recent outbreak of the disease in Edo state.

Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaibu, made this known on Monday at a news conference in Abuja.

He said samples from the nine affected persons have been sent to a WHO regional reference laboratory in Dakar, Senegal for more complex testing procedures and further confirmation.

He said: "The recent report from Edo state about a fever of unknown origin is being investigated. Tests done at laboratories in Nigeria have shown that 9 of the samples tested positive for Yellow Fever and as such, samples have been forwarded to Dakar, Senegal for continuation."

Dr. Shuaib reassured the general public that all relevant health agencies are working to contain the spread and prevent further outbreaks.

According to him, "in order to quickly respond to the outbreak, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Epidemiology team, the World Health Organization and other international development partners are working together to rapidly conduct a comprehensive investigation and respond appropriately to the situation on ground.

"Currently, there is an ongoing preventive mass vaccination campaign with a target age group of 9 months 44 years in Sokoto, Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and some LGAs not covered in the last vaccination campaign in Niger and Kebbi. The vaccination began on the 22nd November 2018 and is expected to last till the 1st of December, 2018.

"I urge all caretakers and citizens to avail themselves of immunization with the Yellow Fever vaccine during this campaign. Vaccines are safe, free and very effective."

He further said that the Federal Government on its own part is committed to establishing a reference laboratory in the country to reduce the logistics challenges with sample transportation and laboratory turn-around time.

"This will ultimately reduce the response time and consequently the morbidity and mortality rates," he concluded.

Yellow Fever is a viral hemorrhagic fever transmitted by infected mosquitoes.