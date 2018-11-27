Nigeria: Yellow Fever Epidemic Hits Edo

Edo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, yesterday, confirmed the outbreak of yellow fever in the state, adding that nine persons have been confirmed as suffering from the ailment in some local government areas in the state--Uhunmwonde, Esan West and Esan Central.

At a briefing in Benin yesterday, state chairman of NMA, Dr. Omoifo Valentine, flanked by Secretary of the association, Dr. Anthonia Njoku and others, called on the state government to immediately open centres and stock them with vaccines to prevent spread of the disease, which he described as deadly but manageable.

He gave some of the symptoms to include high fever, jaundice, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, abdominal pain among others.

He said: "We are aware that about nine cases have tested positive for the disease, following preliminary investigation by relevant agencies of government and await confirmation from the WHO Regional Reference Laboratory.

"There is currently no known cure for this infection. However, it can be prevented by vaccination.

"People are advised not to panic if they notice any symptom, but to go to the nearest health facility for supportive management and proper referral."

He said the association was in touch with the state Ministry of Health and other relevant government agencies he said were already working to control the situation, but urged them to ensure there was enough drugs in all the centres for proper vaccination.

On his part, the state's Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, said a team of experts had been deployed to curtail the ailment.

He said: "Nothing to panic about. Yellow fever is not infectious. It is transmitted through mosquito bite and it has vaccines that confers life-long immunity against it.

"We are immunising all adults against it now for free and the vaccination is harmless. People should please visit the nearest health centre to them and get immunised."