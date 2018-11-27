Nigeria: 2018 Interior Games Open in Kaduna

Kaduna — The Ministry of Interior Games (MIGA) 2018 opened yesterday in Kaduna with President Muhammadu Buhari calling on the athletes to give their best to promote the unity of Nigeria.

The games features 13 events namely; athletics, badminton, basketball, football, handball, karate, squash, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, tug of war and volleyball.

President Buhari who was represented by Governor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna State at the opening ceremony at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna, said the MIGA Games will foster unity and harmony among the services under the ministry.

He said, "We welcome the services and the ministry of interior to Kaduna state, as we promise to do everything possible to make the Games a success.

"As we prepare for the 2019 general elections, in February and March, it is important that peace and unity be our watchword. We appreciate the efforts of the ministry of interior and other security agencies, they have done a lot to ensure peace in Kaduna state," the President stated.

The Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), in his address, noted that the Games is in line with the commitment of President Buhari's administration to promote harmony and collaboration among the services.

"The Games will enable the services to share idea and relate warmly on issues around us to impact positively on internal security," he said, adding that 1,784 athletes will compete for 218 gold, 218 silver and 242 bronze medals.

The 2018 MIGA games is featuring the Nigerian Police, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigeria Prisons Service, Federal Fire Service and Ministry of Interior.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp are the defending champions, having won the 2016 edition of the Games which also held in Kaduna.