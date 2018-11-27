North Africa: First Report On Achievement of SDGs in Maghreb Region Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — The first report on the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Maghreb region was launched Friday in Tunis as it hosted on November 1-2 the 33rd meeting of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA)'s Intergovernmental Committee of Experts (ICE).

Tunisia's five-year development plan (2016-2020) already includes most of the SDGs, the document showed. Additionally, the government is currently analysing the level of integration of these goals in the plan and in some sector-based strategies.

This exercise is part of the development plan's mid-term review process that will be launched in 2018 and the formulation in 2019 of a new five-year plan.

The document also revealed that the government intends to devise a new 2030 development strategy that includes the SDGs.

As regards data availability and based on benchmarking exercises in Maghreb countries, the report said Tunisia has already an operational monitoring system of environment and sustainable development indicators linked to the National Sustainable Development Strategy that can be used to build the SDGs new monitoring mechanism.

Presenting the report, Economist in charge of Sustainable Development at UNECA Sub-regional North Africa Office Marieme Bekaye said the aim is to make an initial review of the progress made by Maghreb countries in achieving and monitoring SDGs. "There is some progress in the concrete integration of SDGs in sector-based and local policies, varying according to countries and sectors," she said.

The first report on the achievement of SDGs in the Maghreb region showed that ownership of these objectives, two years after the adoption of the 2013 programme, is largely insufficient.

Most of governments are lagging behind in defining key goals and setting up an adequate governance framework to support the development and implementation of integrated, coherent and inclusive policies needed to address the complex and interdependent SDGs challenges.