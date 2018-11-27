Tunisia: Monastir to Host 8th International Conference of Applied Research On Textile November 8-10

Tunis/Tunisia — The 8th International conference of Applied Research on Textile (CIRAT) will be held in Monastir on November 8-10.

Over 100 researchers from 23 countries will partake in this edition, Secretary-General of the Tunisian Association of Researchers in Textile (ATCTex) Bassem Kordoghli told TAP.

According to him, the conference will focus on the novelties in textile and will discuss several themes linked to fibers and polymers and Smart textiles, textile dyeing and finishing, clothing technologies and engineering, nanotechnology in textile, fashion and design in textile, protective textiles, valorisation and waste management.

Some 25 international laboratories specialised in textile will hold, on the fringes of this conference, their annual meeting for the first time in Tunisia.

The major orientations, trends and challenges in the textile worldwide will be reviewed during this meeting. The inking of an agreement between higher education establishments and the manufacturers is also on the agenda.

The CIRAT 2018 is organised by the ATCTex and the Ksar Hellal Higher Institute of Technological Studies' Textile Engineering Laboratory in Monastir in partnership with the Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry, the National School of Engineers of Monastir, the Higher Institute of Fashion Crafts of Monastir, the Tunisian Textile and Clothing Federation (FTTH) and the Neotex textile technopole in Monastir.