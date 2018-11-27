Tunisia: Some 35 Plastic Artists At 1st Edition of International Exhibition of Contemporary Ceramics

Tunis/Tunisia — The 1st edition of the International Exhibition of Contemporary Ceramics kicked off on Friday evening at the Kheireddine Palace in the medina of Tunis.

Continuing till November 15, this event organised by the Union of Tunisian Visual Artists (UAPT) in partnership with the Tunisian Association of Arts and Mediation (ATAM) records the participation of 35 visual artists from Tunisia , Egypt, Iraq, Turkey, France, Germany, Switzerland and Sweden.

The event offers the passionate public the opportunity to discover no less than 80 works of contemporary ceramics using various techniques and materials between sculpture, installations and mural ceramics.

The exhibited works revolve around several themes related to freedom, justice, difference, tolerance and coexistence.

Coinciding with the first international symposium of mural ceramics organised at the Bir El Bey Higher Institute of Animation for Youth and Culture, this exhibition aims to showcase the art of ceramics in Tunisia and to help Tunisian artists open up on contemporary experiences, especially foreign ones in this field.