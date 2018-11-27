Nigeria: RMD, Onyeka Onwenu, Nkem Owoh Star in New Film

Nollywood stars, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Onyeka Onwenu, Nkem Owoh and Zainab Balogun are the lead acts in a new Nollywood movie titled "God Calling."

The film shines a spotlight on modern-day spirituality by imaginatively exploring what it might look like for Abraham or Prophet Elijah to be Nigerian in 2018, and have to contend with disbelief as well as modern-day realities such as smartphones and social media. It is also a story about faith, obedience and hearing the voice of God in the midst of life's storms.

Written and directed by Bodunrin 'BB' Sasore, creator of "Before 30" and "Banana Island Ghost", the film also features a stellar cast made up of Karibi Fubara, Tina Mba, Patrick Diabuah, Chidinma Okebalama (Chee), Eku Edewor, and a host of others.

Speaking on his inspiration for the movie, Mr Sasore said, "As a filmmaker, I considered how the world is looking to our continent for original stories, and how the Bible is filled with the most original stories that we each experience in our own way every day. It led me to think of how religion would adapt to time and geography, and this is what birthed 'God Calling'.

"I think our film industry has so much potential but lacks the infrastructure and resources to compete globally. I believe the faith-based genre could do for Nollywood what martial arts did for Oriental Asia, or romance did for India."

God Calling screens in cinemas nationwide from December 21.