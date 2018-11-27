Malawi: Two Jailed for Attempted Robbery in Chikwawa

pic sourced from internet

Blantyre, November 27. Chikwawa First Grade Magistrate's Court in Chikwawa has sentenced two men, Moffat Kudyabwino, and Seke Zeka to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) each in an attempted robbery.

According to Chikwawa Police Station Prosecution witness, Inspector Helix Kamkweche, the two accomplices were convicted on Tuesday after attempting to rob businessman, Kaunda Maguza at gun point.

"The convicts were with five other accomplices during a foiled robbery attempt at Kamchewere in Ngabu area. The five suspects are still on remand awaiting trial in a case they are denying any involvement," he explained.

However, the two men admitted to the charges of attempted robbery, contrary to section 302 of the penal code.

Kamkweche told the court that during the night of October 12, 2018, the two and the other five raided Maguza's premises and fired three times into the air.

"Immediately they stormed into the house and demanded cash that they claimed Maguza had collected from his usury (katapila) business.

The Court heard that Police from Ngabu arrived at the scene and arrested one of the suspects following a tip-off from some well-wishers.

It was learnt in court that one of the convicts led the detectives to his house where the law enforcers busted on six other suspects.

"The Police recovered an AK47 rifle and two live ammunitions on the spot before recouping a muzzle loader the following day," Kamkweche told the court.

In their submission, the two pleaded guilty and asked the court to exercise leniency when passing sentence, saying that they had families to look after.

However, Kamkweche asked the court to consider handing the two stiff sentences, arguing that although they goofed in their robbery, they had portrayed evil intentions and greatly traumatized the victims by assaulting them at gun point.

First Grade Magistrate, Gladstone Churundu shared the state's observation and sentenced the two to 10 years in prison each.

Kudyabwino, 34, comes from Mandizwa Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mbenje while Zeka, 25, hails from Chilanga Village in TA Ndamera, both in Nsanje district.