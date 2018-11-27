Mauritius to Host International Conference On SDGs

press release

An international conference addressing the theme of Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs) will be held in Mauritius from 29 November to 01 December 2018. The conference, entitled 'Young persons' plan for the planet', showcases the youth engagement on sustainable development.

The event, which is a joint initiative of the Rajiv Gandhi Science Centre (RGSC), in collaboration with the Australia National University, Curtin Mauritius (Charles Telfair Campus, Mauritius) and the Mauritius Commercial Bank, will focus on the integration of Science and Technology with Strategic Management Principles.

The participants include some 56 Australian students and 50 Mauritian students, aged 16-18 years old, who have this year, developed and published a book entitled, 'Young Mauritians' Plan for the Planet' on how the SDGs could be addressed in their respective countries. They will work towards an implementation plan for addressing the 17 SDGs using Curtin University's 'Balance for the Planet Model'.

Group discussion and workshops on the SDGs , as well as site visits to places which illustrate Sustainable Development in Action, such as Ile aux Aigrettes Nature Reserve, the Ebony Forest Reserve and the Nauticaz Marine Discovery Centre, have been organised for the three-day event. During the conference, a number of eminent scientists and leaders including Professor Brian Schmidt, Vice-Chancellor, Australian National University and Nobel Prize Winner, will address the audience.

The conference is in line with the objectives of the RGSC to promote Science and Technology among the students and to supplement school education through informal programmes. The programme is based on the integration of science, economics and geography knowledge and is focused on leveraging business management, leadership and teamwork principles and practice to develop and deliver local, regional, and global sustainable outcomes.