Kenyan International Crowned League Champion in Georgia

Kenya Under-23 international midfielder Alwyn "Chambi" Tera featured as his side Saburtalo edged rivals Dinamo Tbilisi 2-1 on Monday to win the 2018 Georgian National League title with three matches to spare.

Saburtalo have amassed an unassailable lead of 74 points, 11 ahead of rivals Dinamo Tbilisi who are second after 33 rounds.

In the Monday fixture, Dinamo broke the deadlock on 14 minutes through Budu Zivzivadze before the hosts equalized six minutes later through Giorgi Kokhreidze's penalty.

Four minutes later, Brazilian winger Vagner Goncalves handed Saburtalo the lead.

Vagner, who donned Belgian side Cercle Brugge shirt last season, was withdrawn on 55 minutes for former Laiser Hill student Tera.

The 21-year-old Tera made his Kenya U23 debut as a second half substitute in the 3-1 second leg win over Mauritius U23 in the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations/2020 Olympics first round qualifier at the Anjalay Stadium on November 18.

"I am so excited to win a league title abroad, I feel patience has paid off since when I joined this team in 2015, I've always been dreamed of winning trophies with them," Tera told Nation Sport.

"I look forward to making Champions League bow next year," added Tera who has one goal in 23 appearances this term.

Saburtalo, founded in 1999, will represent Georgia in the 2019/20 Uefa Champions League.