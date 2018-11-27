Tunisia: Saudi Prince's Visit a 'Flagrant Violation' of Revolution - Protesters

Photo: Al Jazeera/YouTube

Video screenshot of a poster hung on the office building of the Tunisian Journalists' Syndicate depicting Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman holding a chainsaw with the phrase 'no to the desecration of Tunisia, land of the revolution'.

Cape Town — Crowds protesting a planned visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) have gathered in the capital's main avenue, Al Jazeera reports. The monarch's arrival forms part of a regional tour and comes ahead of the G20 summit set to take place in Argentina.

According to AFP, an open letter by the Tunisian Journalists' Syndicate called MBS's arrival a 'flagrant violation of the principles of our revolution' - Tunisian citizens gained freedom of speech and the press following the 2011 overthrow of Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali.

MBS's trip to the country is his first overseas journey since the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian columnist and dissident whose death is suspected to have been orchestrated by the 33-year-old crown prince, Al Jazeera writes.

Journalists and activists demonstrating against the royal's arrival hung a banner over the Tunisian Journalists' Syndicate's headquarters depicting MBS holding a chainsaw, an apparent illusion to the dismemberment of Khashoggi's body, Bloomberg reports. The poster included the phrase: 'No to the desecration of Tunisia, land of the revolution'.