27 November 2018

allAfrica.com

Tunisia: Saudi Prince's Visit a 'Flagrant Violation' of Revolution - Protesters

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Al Jazeera/YouTube
Video screenshot of a poster hung on the office building of the Tunisian Journalists' Syndicate depicting Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman holding a chainsaw with the phrase 'no to the desecration of Tunisia, land of the revolution'.
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Crowds protesting a planned visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) have gathered in the capital's main avenue, Al Jazeera reports. The monarch's arrival forms part of a regional tour and comes ahead of the G20 summit set to take place in Argentina.

According to AFP, an open letter by the Tunisian Journalists' Syndicate called MBS's arrival a 'flagrant violation of the principles of our revolution' - Tunisian citizens gained freedom of speech and the press following the 2011 overthrow of Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali.

MBS's trip to the country is his first overseas journey since the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi Arabian columnist and dissident whose death is suspected to have been orchestrated by the 33-year-old crown prince, Al Jazeera writes.

Journalists and activists demonstrating against the royal's arrival hung a banner over the Tunisian Journalists' Syndicate's headquarters depicting MBS holding a chainsaw, an apparent illusion to the dismemberment of Khashoggi's body, Bloomberg reports. The poster included the phrase: 'No to the desecration of Tunisia, land of the revolution'.

Tunisia

The Incredible Story of Souad Abderrahim, Tunis's First Female Mayor Ever

As the first female mayor in the history of Tunis, Souad Abderrahim stands for an entire generation of African women who… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.