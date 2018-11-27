Uganda: Grief, Desperation As Search for More Bodies Continues in Lake

Photo: Stephen Otage/Daily Monitor

Rescue teams retrieve bodies at Mutima Country Haven Beach on Lake Victoria in Mukono District.

She is a sister of journalist Maurice Mugisha. The graduate of mass communication was married to the late David Ntege, a protocol officer at Kampala Capital City Authority. She was a companion to former Jinja East MP Nathan Igeme Nabeta with whom they have children.

Brian Ndoori

Brian Ndoori, alias Chuck Savator, was born on September 14, 1990 in Kisoro District to Mr Herbert Ndimwami and Ms Rosemary Namubiru. He has been a fashion stylist and some of his clients include Juliana Kanyomozi, Irene Namubiru, Rena Nalumansi, Leila Kayondo, Exodus and Maurice Kirya, among others.

Michael Kaddu

The 30-year-old businessman was born in Mityana District. He mostly dealt in jeans, shirts and ladies' clothes, which he shopped from Turkey and China. He also run a clearing and forwarding business as well as events management. He used to organise shows for David Lutalo, Mc Mariachi and the New Eagles among others. He left behind four children.

Paul Ssemakula

He was a proprietor of Success Engineering Company, which was a sub-contractor with Umeme. He was married and his friends describe him as a happy person who loved to party. He had so many ongoing contracts with Umeme and employed many people. He was buried yesterday in Bbira on Mityana Road.

Winnie Kobusingye

Winnie Kobusingye, also known as Maama Jasper, was born 28 years ago. According to a source, Kobusingye was a dealer in clothes and having started with a boutique in Ggaba, she had graduated to owning a shop in one of the arcades in downtown Kampala. According to the source, she left behind a four-year-old boy. She was buried yesterday in Masaka.

Templar and Sheila

Born in a staunch Anglican family, Micheal Bisase Templar, the owner of the boat, drowned with his wife Sheila Bisase. Bisase owned K-Palm Resort that he set up in 2004. His father is Templar Micheal Bisase Kisosonkole who passed on last year. His mother Joanita Bisase died in 2011. Templar is survived by three children.