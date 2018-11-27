Malawi: Hyena Attacks 3 People in Ntcheu

Photo: Nyasa Times

Hyena killed in Ntcheu after causing havoc.

Three people are battling for their lives after they were separately attacked and seriously wounded by a marauding hyena, on Sunday, in Ntcheu, Malawi Police have confirmed.

According to Ntcheu police Publicist, Hastings Chigalu said the hyena terrorised the communities.

Chisomo Thembakako 33, of Kasisi 1 village, Sub Traditional Authority Tsikulamowa, was the first to be attacked.

"At around 0700 hours, the victim along his wife, were busy planting maize in their field, when this wild animal appeared and discharged on them. While going on separate ways, the hyena followed the husband," explained Chigalu.

Efforts by the wife to rescue the husband from the jaws of the marauding hyena, proved futile, as the damage was already done, and huge.

After disappearing at Kasisi 1 village, the fierce animal appeared at Matale 1 village at around 1100 hours.

It attacked attacked an eleven year old boy who was chopped off all his palms, before going for a nine year old boy who was also severely wounded.

Two of the victims are admitted at Balaka District Hospital, whilst the eleven year old boy has been referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre for further medical attention.

Meanwhile, the wild animal has been killed by police.

Police rushed to the scene immediately after receiving a report of the same from the District Commissioner.

"With the help of villagers, Police braved the soaking rains, hunting the hyena within the nearby hills. It was until 1600 hours, when it was found and shot."

Efforts to link up with Veterinary Officials, and Wild Life Department are being made for further advice.

"Police is commending the communities, for reporting to the authorites in time, that has led to the prevention of further damage."