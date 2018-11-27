Malawi: Sudanese Referee Assigned for Bullets, Gor Mahia CAF Match

CAF has appointed match officials from Sudan to be in charge of the preliminary round first leg-tie of the CAF Champions League on Wednesday pitting Malawi's Nyasa Big Bullets and Kenya's Gor Mahia in Nairobi.

Adel Mukhutar Adam will lead a team of four officials and will be the centre referee. He will be assisted by Haitham Elnour as the first assistant referee and Elmoiz Ali will be the second assistant referee. Fourth official of the match will be Mutaz Albdelbasit - all from Sudan.

Match Commissioner will be Phillip Sinon from Sychelles and Referee Assessor will be Jason Joseph also coming from Sychelles.

The match will be played at Kasarani as from 7pm.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Big Bullets team manager, James Chilapondwa said they are ready for the game on Wednesday and has urged Malawians to pray for them.

"We are set for the game and the morale in our camp is high.It will be a difficult game but we feel we have players who can stand the heat,"said Chilapondwa.

Following is the list of Bullets players who have made the trip: Ernest Kakhobwe, Rabson Chiyenda, Lanjesi (C), Yamikani Fodya, Pilirani Zonda, Sankhani Mkandawire, Miracle Gabeya, Emmanuel Zoya, Bashir Maunde, Chimango Kayira, Henry Kabichi, Mike Mkwate, Righteous Banda, MaFarlen Ngwira, Fischer Kondowe, Nelson Kangunje, Dalitso Sailesi, Bright Munthali and Chiukepo Msowoya.