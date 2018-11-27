South Africa: Minister Probes Durban Court Shooting

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha has instituted an investigation into the shooting that took place at the Durban Magistrate Court on Monday.

"I have instructed the Department of Justice to institute an official investigation on the incident," said the Minister.

In a shocking incident, the suspect -- who was also a police officer, opened fire in a court room, shooting and killing his wife and brother-in-law before turning the gun on himself.

The pair died at the scene, while the police officer was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his self-inflicted injuries.

"Information currently at our disposal suggests that this incident is complicated by the fact that the alleged suspect is a member of the South African Police Service, whom court security officials neither knew was an affected party in a case that was being heard nor had any reasonable grounds to suspect that he would be a perpetrator," said Masutha, who strongly condemned the incident.

The Minister conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

In a bid to improve security at courts, Masutha said he would consult with the Minister of Police on possible steps to prevent recurrence of similar incidents in future.

"I wish to assure members of the public and court officials that no effort will be spared in ensuring that courts are safe spaces for all who use them," said the Minister.