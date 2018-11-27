South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt Following the Brutal Killing of a Ward Councillor

press release

The Police in Tubatse outside Burgersfort have launched a manhunt for an unknown assailant following the fatal shooting of a ward councillor and attempted murder of his wife last night, 2018-11-26 at about 19:30.

The brutal killing took place at the couple's liquor Restaurant at Ribacross next to the R37 Road. The deceased aged 42, allegedly arrived at this place to assist his wife to close up. After closing, the couple was still in the car when an unknown suspect on foot, suddenly started firing shots at their vehicle.

During this fatal attack, the deceased was hit several times and died on the scene. His wife aged 40, sustained injuries after she was also hit by stray bullets.

The deceased was identified as Thabang Maupa, a ward counsellor at Ribacross.

The motive for this killing is unknown at this stage but police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder and investigations are underway.

The police are offering a reward of up to R50 000.00 for any valuable information that can lead to the successful arrest and subsequent conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for these crimes.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) is requested to contact Colonel Makhathini Ngele at 082 573 3645, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line 32211 or the nearest police station.