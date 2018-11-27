26 November 2018

South African Police Service

South Africa: Suspects Arrested, Police Seized Firearms and Drugs

The major confiscation of several firearms by Vulindlela police in Newlands and drugs in Nu11 is providing some insight into the seriousness of the police and community members to counter the proliferation of firearms and fight the scourge of drug in our communities.

Police investigated a tip-off from members of the community and searched premises at Newlands. They confiscated two unlicensed 9 mm pistols, toy gun and three rounds of ammunition. A 27-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

They went on to search another house in Nu11a and confiscated three full mandrax tablets and four half mandrax tablets. A 31-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of drugs.

Both suspects are due to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrates' Court soon on charges of possession drugs, unlicensed firearms and ammunition once they are charged.



Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).