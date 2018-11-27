27 November 2018

Nigeria: Tosyn Bucknor - Family Announces Burial Date

Photo: Premium Times
Tosyn Bucknor.
By Jayne Augoye

The family of the late Nigerian radio personality, Tosyn Bucknor, has announced November 28 and 29 as dates for her funeral.

Her only sister, a popular events planner, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, shared the news on Instagram.

Tosyn would be laid to rest on Thursday after a funeral service at the Harvesters International Christian Centre in Lekki, Lagos State.

A special service of songs would hold the previous day at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tosyn was found dead by husband, a French national, Aurelien Boyer when he arrived home from work on Monday last week.

The University of Lagos graduate died as a result of complications from sickle cell anaemia, her sister confirmed in an emotional tribute.

Friends, colleagues, and fans from across the world have continued to send messages of support to her family.

