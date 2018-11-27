Nigeria: Foundation Donates Sanitary Pads to Students, Says It's More Valuable Than Condoms

Awka — Chisom Chude Foundation has distributed about 500 cartons of sanitary pads to students of Ado Girls Secondary School, Onitsha in Anambra State. The presentation was made by coordinator of the foundation and youthful politician of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, Chisom Chude, a barrister.

The college principal, Mrs. Asika Ngozi, said the items would help to improve the sanitary conditions of about 500 senior secondary school students of Ado girls. Chude promised to visit other secondary schools in Onitsha and environs.

The coordinator lamented the stress and difficulties encountered by young girls who could not afford the high cost of sanitary pads. She said: "The idea behind the donation was to restore decency among teenage girls.

It will also encourage the students on personal hygiene, promote cleanliness and good health."

The principal commended Chude for her gestures and called on other Nigerians to emulate her. Stressing on the slogan, 'Give a Girl a pad and not a Condom', Ngozi cautioned students not to handle condoms, warning that it is not good at their age, just as she urged the management of secondary education and government to support Chude's project.