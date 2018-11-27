South Africa: Life Cycle of State Capture Cases Can Last Between 2 and 10 Years - Hawks

The life cycle of the various cases that make up "state capture" investigations could take anywhere between two to 10 years to complete, Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya has said.

Lebeya was speaking before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police on Tuesday about high profile cases currently under investigation, as well as the progress on lifestyle audits and vetting of police officials.

The Hawks head told MPs that it could take nearly a decade to wrap up all investigations, due to the complexity of some of the cases.

"Some cases may go beyond the estimated life cycle," Lebeya said.

The Hawks are investigating several cases related to "state capture", while a commission of inquiry into the subject takes place simultaneously in Johannesburg, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Bosasa probe could be finalised next month

The Hawks are also investigating a fraud case related to the VBS Mutual Bank, involving R1.5bn, where 71 statements have been taken in the case, Lebeya continued.

It is also almost finished with its fraud and corruption investigation into prisons service provider Bosasa and the Department of Correctional Services involving R1.6bn.

More than 610 statements had been obtained, but a final forensic report was still outstanding.

Lebeya said the Bosasa investigation would be finalised next month, "if not this month".

The Hawks had also received four dockets relating to the Steinhoff saga, and eight statements had been take, he said.

The committee meeting continued on Tuesday.

Source: News24