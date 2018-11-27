27 November 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway Accident Kills Five

Tagged:

Related Topics

Five persons were confirmed dead on Tuesday while two others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Subaru car and a Honda bus at Orile Imo area on the Sagamu/Abeokuta expressway.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the public relations officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in Ogun, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abeokuta.

Mr Akinbiyi said the accident was caused by speeding which made the driver of the Honda bus with registration number EKY 365 FB to lose control.

The TRACE spokesman said the driver veered into the opposite lane and collided with the Subaru car with registration number KTU 246 AT inbound Abeokuta.

He said that seven males were involved in the accident, saying that five of them died while two others sustained injuries.

"The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. The Honda was coming from Abeokuta, lost control, veered into the other lane and collided with the Subaru car which was going toward Abeokuta.

"Three people were initially injured and four died instantly. However, post crash report indicates that another of the injured victims has also died bringing number of the dead to five and two injured," he said.

Mr Akinbiyi said the bodies of the dead had been deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) morgue, while the injured were receiving treatment at the same hospital.

He urged motorists and other road users to be cautious and ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on any journey. (NAN)

Nigeria

European Museums to 'Loan' Stolen Bronzes to Nigeria a Century Later

Some of the bronzes looted from the Benin Empire by British soldiers over 100 years will be returned to Nigeria, but… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.