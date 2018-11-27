Malawi Army Issue Stern Warning to Rumour Mongers On Social Media

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has warned rumour mongers on social media to desist on circulating fake news that more of its soldiers have died following an announcement that four were missing in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

There is still more stress, pain and panic in the MDF since the death of six soldiers and now one of the four missing soldiers - Corporal George Salim - has been found alive.

Those still missing are Sergeant Chancy Mwakalenga, Sergeant Boniface Noah and Lance Corporal Gift Nkhoma.

Eight more soldiers are hospitalised after they suffered injuries in an attack in the war-torn country.

MDF spokesman Paul Chiphwanya said reports which were circulating on social media that four soldiers which were missing were found dead and burnt were "false" and were neither released by MDF nor the United Nations.

"The MDF, therefore, warns those that fabricated the information to desist from doing so as their action had a major impact on the affected families, the Malawi Defence Force and the entire nation," reads the statement made available to Nyasa Times.

The military has warned that it will do everything possible to identify the "perpetrators "and, once caught, "the long arm of the law will take its course.

MDF has since urged the public to "remain calm" as the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in DRC authorities have employed all "necessary steps" to establish the whereabouts of the remaining three missing soldiers.

"The MDF will continue updating the general public on any progress made," the statement said.

The injured, who have been hospitalised at Entebbe in Uganda, include Sergeant Dan Chilenje, Corporal Malijani Selo, Lance Corporal Mautanga, Private Anthony Mwamadi, Private Moses Mdala and Private Damson Nkhoma.

The MDF soldiers are part of an 850-strong MDF contingent serving as United Nations peace keeping mission under the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB).

Under the FIB, the Malawi troops are operating along other peacekeepers from Tanzania and South Africa charged with the mission to neutralise armed groups in DRCs.